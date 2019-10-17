Police chase ending on Garth

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Law enforcement from the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Department, MU PD, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect after a car chase.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in front of Grant Elementary School.

There were around five police vehicles at the scene near Grant Elementary on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

WATCH PLAYBACK OF THE SCENE BELOW:



Emergency medical services crews put one person onto a stretcher at the scene.

Police said one person in the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. One suspect fled on foot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area around Lucky's Market with a helicopter. The Columbia Police Department searched the area with K-9s.

Police have not released a description of the driver.