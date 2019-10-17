SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Police searching for driver after car chase

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 07:44 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

Police chase ending on Garth

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Law enforcement from the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Department, MU PD, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect after a car chase. 

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in front of Grant Elementary School.

There were around five police vehicles at the scene near Grant Elementary on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. 

WATCH PLAYBACK OF THE SCENE BELOW:


Emergency medical services crews put one person onto a stretcher at the scene. 

Police said one person in the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. One suspect fled on foot. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area around Lucky's Market with a helicopter. The Columbia Police Department searched the area with K-9s. 

Police have not released a description of the driver. 

 

 


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

    Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

Recommended Stories

Top Videos