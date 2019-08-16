Police seek public's help in north Columbia infant death investigation

Police find infants body in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a baby's death.

Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said officers found a baby less than 1 year old after responding Thursday to a call of human remains in the 1900 block of North Providence Road, outside McKnight Tire.

Hunter said a cause of death has not been determined and police are asking for public help to identify the child. The child was found in a line of trees, Hunter said, and he did not divulge the child's gender or how long the body had been there.

"As a parent myself this is very difficult," Hunter said. "It's a difficult situation for everyone involved," including the investigators.

Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department cruisers spent much of the afternoon at McKnight Tire along with a CPD crime scene investigation van. CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts said police were called to the business at 11:40 a.m.

An ABC 17 News crew saw a man running from the business and being pursued by officers at about 5 p.m. However, Pitts said the man was wanted on an unrelated warrant.

Police did not release any other details.

