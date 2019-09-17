Police stress importance of witness input in teenage homicide investigations

Columbia weekend shooting investigations

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department repeated its call for information after two Columbia teenagers were killed in separate homicides over the weekend.

"We need our neighbors in the community to stand up and help CPD," Jeff Pitts, a department spokesperson, said in a statement. "If you know something, please say something."

Nadria Wright, 18, was with Sam Baldwin, 28, in the area of Grand and Forest avenues late Friday night when they suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Wright, a Columbia College freshman and former CPS student, died at the hospital.

A man who identified himself as Baldwin's grandfather told ABC 17 News on Monday that Baldwin is still in intensive care.

E'quan Spain, 19, was shot in a separate incident near Park and Fifth avenues about two hours later. Spain, also a former CPS student, later died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made in either case and no suspect description has been released.

Pitts said in a statement Monday that there was no update in either investigation.

"What I can say is that our community saw the murder of two children. It is extremely important for our community members who saw what happened or knows what happened to contact us to let us know. If you know what happened but want to remain anonymous, you can always call Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS (8477)."

The president of the Columbia CrimeStoppers organization, Terry Robb, said providing input through a phone call is a "no strings attached" process and can help police immensely.

"Every tip counts," Robb said. "You give (the operator) what you know, as much as you know. We don’t have caller ID. We don’t know who you are. You do not give your name."

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said he has been in touch with the city manager and police chief since the incidents, which he said are "obviously a topic of concern for me."

Columbia and its police department have recently been working to implement more community-oriented policing strategies citywide. If someone were to provide CPD with information that leads to an arrest, Treece said, it would improve the public's relationship with the department.

"When we can make arrest in those incidents because of that witness input, that reinforces public confidence in the police department," Treece said.