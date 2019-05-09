Scenes from Jefferson City SWAT raid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police SWAT team executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of East Elm Street, according to Police Lt. David Williams.

Several officers equipped with tactical gear surrounded the home in east Jefferson City.

ABC 17 News saw officers escort one man in handcuffs from the home and into a police cruiser. It is unknown if that person was arrested, and if so, on what charges.

The SWAT team was on the scene for about an hour.

Marcia Sewell lives in the area and applauded Jefferson City Police Department officers for their hard work.

"They really do their job. They step up, they get a lot of calls just for domestic stuff, small things, but they come very quickly. So they do do a good job," Sewell said.

