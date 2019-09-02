Police union renews push for audit

Police Officers Association updates request for city audit

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Officers Association updated its request on potentially forcing a state audit of the city government.

"Our fear is that the citizens are still going to be hesitant to support any kind of increase in revenue for the city until they've received the assurance that an audit would provide that everything is accounted for and everything is being spent appropriately," said Dale Roberts, the executive director of the Columbia Police Officers Association.

A state audit of the city budget and spending would account for everything the city spends its money on in every department -- it would also be public information.

"We just remain convinced that before the public will support additional revenue requirements, they want to know what's gone on in the past what's gone on with or money," Roberts said

In 2018 the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Board of Realtors submitted letters to the mayor asking for a state audit.

Officials say a full audit of the city's spending could cost from $500,000 to $700,000 and take two to three years to complete.

"$500,000-$700,000 is an appropriate price to pay to ensure that the city is handling its funds properly and to give the citizens the confidence they deserve to have in their city government," Roberts said.