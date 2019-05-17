Scene of Interstate 70 crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 7:30 P.M: The Columbia Police Department confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-70 near Stadium Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, William McDowell, 86, of Vandalia, was in the merging lane from the Stadium/I-70 on-ramp and tried to use the cross-median emergency U-turn by crossing both the driving and passing lanes.

A pick-up truck driven by Richard Bean, 62, of Texas, struck McDowell's vehicle, causing the car to spin and hit a semi driven by Christopher Bolen, 38, of Texas.

Bean and Bolen suffered minor injuries, police said.

MU Health confirmed McDowell was in serious condition as of 7:45 p.m.

Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, according to the news release.

ORGIINAL: Boone County dispatchers are reporting a second crash causing backups on Interstate 70 in Boone County, this one a few miles from an earlier crash at the Stadium Boulevard exit in west Columbia.

Dispatchers warned of a crash at the 117 mile marker of eastbound I-70 a little after 4 p.m. The crash was reported as backed up traffic was still moving through after an earlier crash on westbound I-70 at Stadium.

Police were recommending drivers avoid I-70 altogether.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Accident at 117.0 mile marker eastbound. There is a lot of backup due to the pre-existing accident. CPD recommends drivers avoid I70 area — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 16, 2019

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about the earlier crash at the 124 mile-marker in west Columbia. The crash also led to backups on the eastbound side.

Major accident on I-70 westbound at the 122 mile marker (near Stadium Blvd). One one WB is open. One injury reported. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Sxj13I3ItD — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) May 16, 2019

A semi-truck and a car appeared to have been involved in the Stadium exit crash. Photos from the scene showed the truck on its side and a damaged car was sideways in the road.

I-70 ALERT: Eastbound and westbound delays likely just west of mile marker 124 (Stadium Boulevard) in Columbia, due to a vehicle crash. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/21qwFX0OIq — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 16, 2019

