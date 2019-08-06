Police weigh in on what to do in an active shooter situation

Police encourage active shooter training

According to the FBI, there were 27 active shooter incidents in 2018. In a list compiled by ABC News, there were 17 between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2019.

After two deadly mass shootings during the first weekend of August, officials are encouraging everyone to be prepared in case they find themselves in one of those situations.

The Columbia Police Department uses the federally approved acronym ALICE to prepare officers, citizens, and businesses for those situations.

A - Alert

Alert is when you first find out about the dangerous situation and let others know about it as well.

L - Lockdown

If evacuating the area isn't an option, it's best to barricade yourself in a room and turn all the lights off to give the shooter the impression the room is empty.

I - Inform

Let law enforcement know what's going on as accurately and quickly as possible. Chances are they're receiving many more calls than just one, so the more accurate the information the better for them to understand what's really going on.

C - Counter

"If you get to a position where you actively have to fight back, get whatever you can and use that as a weapon," said Robert Bennett with Columbia Police Department. "It can be cans of fruit on the shelves, it can be a broom that's in the bin for sale, it can be anything you currently have that you can utilize as a weapon and commit to that action and fight back."

E - Evacuate

"Get as far away from the shooting situation as possible," Bennett said.

CPD offers ALICE training courses for businesses in Columbia. To set one up for your workplace, call 573-874-7722.