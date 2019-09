Weapons investigation in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There was a large police presence in north Columbia on Friday night.

Nearly a dozen patrol vehicles were in the area of Edenton Boulevard and Bodie Drive around 9 p.m.

Lt. Lance Bolinger said officers were conducting a weapons investigation.

Online dispatch records show the Columbia Police Department has been dispatched to Edenton Boulevard 10 times and Bodie Drive 18 times since Sept. 1.