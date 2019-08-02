Pop-up Lululemon store coming to downtown Columbia

Lululemon to open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Lululemon, which coins itself as a "yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company," is set to open a seasonal store in downtown Columbia.

The store will take over Allen's Flowers former storefront at 111 S. Ninth St., Suite 170.

The new Columbia store will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

A sign at the site said the Columbia location is a pop-up store. Lululemon's website said it is a seasonal store.

"We can expect to have them here for at least a year, and depending on the well they do, hopefully they'll stay down here," Downtown CID outreach director Nickie Davis said.

An employee with Lululemon's neighbor Harold's Doughnuts said he is excited to see a store occupying an empty space.

"It's going to be great, we're always stoked," Harold's employee Austin Jones said. "It's better than sitting empty."

Columbia residents ABC 17 News spoke to were also happy to hear the news.

"A lot of my money is going to go to that." Grant Weiner said. "It's been a long time in the running, I think it should have been open for a while, it's a good move to put that in the college town. I think a lot of people wear it around here, and they are going to see a lot of success.

"I'm stoked, it's my favorite workout gear," James McGuire said.

The company applied for a business license in July.

The business license shows there will be 10 employees at the athletic store.

ABC 17 News reached out to Lululemon's Corporate Office for information on the store's opening. We are waiting to hear back.

Lululemon was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1998.