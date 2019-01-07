Unexpected 2018 state tax returns

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers hope to delay payment due dates or lessen penalties for taxpayers with unexpected 2018 state tax returns.

The state corrected errors in tax withholding tables in September and the correction could cost Missourians this tax season.

"There will be hundreds of thousands of Missourians who are likely going to see their refund check diminished completely and then they're paying," said Democratic state Rep. Kip Kendrick.

He said some people could see a much lower tax return than last year, and it's important to help

Missourians who are not expecting this change.

"We're making sure we can provide some tax amnesty for some individuals that are going to be surprised by their tax bill coming due in mid-March through mid-April this year," Kendrick said.

Missourians are not getting charged more but instead the error caused employers to not withhold the correct amount of money in the 2018 income tax year, Kendrick said.

He said the people most affected by the state's error are those with a yearly salary of $30,000 to $55,000.

The Missouri Department of Revenue took a random sample of 2000 single filers, and the average person who received a refund of $73.70 for tax year 2017 will likely owe the state about $64.99 for tax year 2018.