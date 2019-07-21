SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Power back on for more than 1,000 customers in Columbia

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 02:07 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 02:45 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 2:45 a.m.: Power is back on for more than 1,300 Columbia Water and Light customers.

ORIGINAL: More than 1,000 Columbia Water and Light customers are without power Sunday morning.

According to the outage map, it started just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in central Columbia.

Officials reported an electric line was down near 3rd Avenue and Garth around 2 a.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

ABC 17 is working to confirm the cause of the outage.

Check back for more on the developing story.

