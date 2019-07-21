Power back on for more than 1,000 customers in Columbia

More than 1,000 customers are without power Sunday morning in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 2:45 a.m.: Power is back on for more than 1,300 Columbia Water and Light customers.

ORIGINAL: More than 1,000 Columbia Water and Light customers are without power Sunday morning.

According to the outage map, it started just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in central Columbia.

Officials reported an electric line was down near 3rd Avenue and Garth around 2 a.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

ABC 17 is working to confirm the cause of the outage.

