Power outages and hail reported throughout mid-Missouri

MISSOURI - Multiple utilties report customers without power Wednesday.

About 369 Co-Mo Electric Cooperative customers have lost power, according to the outage map around 10:30 p.m.

Boone Electric Coop reports 100 customers without power at 10:00 p.m. in Randolph and Boone counties.

A viewer, Kevin McDowell, sent a picture of lightning on Norwalk Drive in Columbia.

A viewer, Nicholas Cash, sent ABC 17 News a storm photo near Warsaw and Lincoln, Missouri.

About 23 customers in Cooper County lost power around 9:30 p.m., according to Co-Mo Electric Cooperative.

Ameren is reporting a power outage impacting about 1,200 customers southeast of Boonville around 9:25 p.m.

Howard County Electric Co-Op reports about 38 customers without power at 9:20 p.m.

Hail was also reported in parts of mid-Missouri.

Teresa Healy Snider, of Clark, sent a picture of golfball sized hail.