Power restored after morning outage in Columbia

Line crews work to restore power in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: "Power should be restored to all of our customers," according to a Columbia Water & Light post on Facebook just before 1 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience this morning as we understand the impacts the outage caused by disrupting individuals and businesses Saturday morning," the post said. "Thank you for your patience."

An earlier post said the outage was caused by two circuits that tripped.

You can report an outage by calling 573-875-2555.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Columbia Water & Light says power has been restored to all customers north of Interstate 70.

Some customers south of I-70 are still without power as crews work on the Hominy Branch substation.

UPDATE 11 a.m.: According to Columbia Water & Light, power is starting to come back on in some areas.

ORIGINAL: Columbia Water and Light crews are working to restore power to nearly 3,300 customers this morning.

In a Facebook post, Columbia Water and Light said it appeared two circuits tripped, causing outages in north and west Columbia. The company said line crews found an issue at a Blueridge substation and were working to restore power.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored. The city is also dealing with issues with its outage map.

Check back for more on this developing story.