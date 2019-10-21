Power restored in Boone County after overnight storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:11 A.M.:

Boone Electric Coop's power outage map shows all power has been restored to the affected customers.

According to a nationwide power outage map, there aren't any power outages in Boone County.

ORIGINAL: More than 50 customers are without power in Boone County Monday morning after an overnight storm rolled through mid-Missouri.

According to Boone Electric Coop's power outage map, the outages started around 3 a.m.

The largest outage affects 50 customers northeast of Columbia.

The map shows a crew has been assigned to the outage.

Another outage, which affected two customers was fixed shortly after the power went out.

The city of Columbia's power outage map is not reporting any power outages in the city limits.

ABC 17 News has reached out to Boone Electric Coop to find out if the outage was caused by the storms early Monday.