Power is restored in Columbia after heavy winds in the area Saturday night.

The greatest group of outages was in the radius of the Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 intersection. Boone County Joint Communications alerted that the light at the Grindstone and Highway 63 intersection was out.

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, only 31 people remained without power.

At 6:08 a.m. Sunday, the Columbia outage map shows no one with a power outage.