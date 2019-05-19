SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Power restored to thousands after Three Rivers Electric outage

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 06:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 04:53 AM CDT

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Power has been restored to all customers, according to Three Rivers.

UPDATE 3:15 a.m.: Roughly 64 customers are still without power, according to Three Rivers Electric.

UPDATE 8 p.m.: Three Rivers said crews were making progress, and only about 600 customers were affected.

There are still 160 customers affected in Osage County.

 

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,000 Three Rivers Electric Cooperative customers are without power.

According to a Facebook post, Three Rivers is working to get the power back on for customers in several different counties.

 

 

According to the post, the storm that ripped through the area around 6:00 p.m. is to blame.

All available linemen are working.

Here is a link to the outage map.

