Power restored to thousands after Three Rivers Electric outage

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Power has been restored to all customers, according to Three Rivers.

UPDATE 3:15 a.m.: Roughly 64 customers are still without power, according to Three Rivers Electric.

UPDATE 8 p.m.: Three Rivers said crews were making progress, and only about 600 customers were affected.

There are still 160 customers affected in Osage County.

Crews are making progress! Thanks for your patience! Posted by Three Rivers Electric Cooperative on Saturday, May 18, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,000 Three Rivers Electric Cooperative customers are without power.

According to a Facebook post, Three Rivers is working to get the power back on for customers in several different counties.

There are 1,007 meters currently without power because of this storm. All available linemen are working to restore your power. We appreciate your patience! Posted by Three Rivers Electric Cooperative on Saturday, May 18, 2019

According to the post, the storm that ripped through the area around 6:00 p.m. is to blame.

All available linemen are working.

Here is a link to the outage map.