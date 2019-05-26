Power restored to thousands in mid-Missouri after tornadoes

69 Three Rivers Electric Cooperative customers are still without power in Cole, Maries and Osage counties as of 12 a.m. on Sunday.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - - Power has been restored to thousands of customers who lost it during Wednesday nights tornadoes.

In a Facebook post, Ameren Missouri wrote on Friday that more than 15,000 customers had their power restored. According to the outage map on Sunday, all Ameren customers had power restored.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative also had customers lose power. In a Facebook post, the company said crews will continue their work until the 69 remaining customers in Cole, Maries and Osage counties without power are out of the dark.

“We are extremely appreciative for our members for their patience while we continue restoring power through this trying time,” said TREC’s Assistant Manager Thayne Barton.

The EF-3 tornado that swept through mid-Missouri late Wednesday took out power lines, trees and numerous structures in the area.