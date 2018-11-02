President Trump, Hawley speak at rally at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA, Mo. - President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at a rally at Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday night.

Trump touched on a number of topics, including the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

During his speech, President Trump said Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill views are extreme and out of touch with most Americans.

“A vote for Claire is a vote for more taxes, more crime and illegal immigration,” Trump said.



Trump said a vote for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley would be a vote to reduce taxes, “substantially reduce crime” and institute tougher immigration regulations.

Hawley took the stage at one point during the rally to also speak on his opponent.

“On Nov. 6, because of the leadership of President Trump, we’re going to call Claire McCaskill ‘fired,’” Hawley said.

Trump also said Republicans would protect insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions, an issue that has taken center stage in Missouri’s Senate race.

Trump also discussed his plan to eliminate birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants.