Protest planned in Jefferson City against abortion ban

ACLU protests abortion ban in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri will hold a statewide protest and voter registration drive against restrictive abortion laws.

According to a Facebook post from the ACLU of Missouri, demonstrators will gather at noon on Friday in Jefferson City at the Missouri State Capitol. Protests will also take place in Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 in May. The law bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. The new law is set to go into effect on Aug. 28.

The ACLU of Missouri said Friday's demonstrations are in an effort to put the abortion ban on the ballot.

The group's protest is in opposition of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's decision to deny an abortion bill referendum. The group claims Ashcroft is "denying Missourians of their constitional right to take the abortion ban to the vote of the people," according to the ACLU Facebook post.

"We'll hold him accountable for trashing our votes and work to register new voters so we can change the political landscape in our state," the post added.

Friday's protest in Jefferson City will take place at the Missouri State Capitol on the first Floor Rotunda, located at 201 W. Capitol Ave.