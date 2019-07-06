Public gets chance to meet Columbia city manager finalists

John Glascock

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia residents will get a chance to meet the two finalists for city manager on Wednesday, July 10.

The two candidates are current interim City Manager John Glascock, and James "Jim" Palenick. Both will be at City Hall as the reception starts at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. People will get a chance to ask both men questions until 8 p.m. The event will also be broadcasted live on the city's website.

James Palenick served as the city administrator of Racine, Wisconsin, which has a population of about 78,000.

The two will participate in an on-site interview process on July 10 and 11.

In February, the city brought in consultants to stakeholders in the search to fill the position. At that time, consultants were looking to make an offer to a candidate by mid-May and have that person begin the job on July 1. However, the new timeline for the position has not yet been determined.