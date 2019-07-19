Public voices concern over Rocheport bridge project

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - Drivers had a chance to hear about the effect a project on the Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport will have on them.

The Missouri Department of Transportation held an informational meeting Thursday at Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro from 4 to 6 p.m.

Work on the bridge will begin in 2020. During the repairs, one half of the bridge will be closed for seven to nine months, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect delays of three to eight hours.

These delays have some people concerned about their commute to and from work.

"Obviously I live on the west side and I'm going to be commuting every single day to work, so it's definitely a concern of mine that I'm not going to be able to get to work in a timely fashion," said Lacy Scott.

"Do not want to leave my house at 3 o'clock in the morning to get to work by 8," she said.

According to MoDOT, the bridge is currently rated in poor condition and sees approximately 12.5 million vehicles per year.

The repairs will include expansion joint replacement, steel structure repairs and more.

According to a press release from MoDOT, the rehabilitation will expand the bridge's life by 10 to 15 years and will cost approximately $18 million.

MoDOT said because of the lane restrictions, it will encourage people to avoid using the bridge altogether.

This will impact commuters and also business owners in the area.

Drew Lemberger and his wife own Mount Nebo Inn in Rocheport.

"It is going to affect business negatively. There's not too many ways it could affect things positively. Maybe for some people," Lemberger said.

He said the project will have a negative impact on business in the Columbia and Boonville area, as well.

"Probably the duration of that effect and the severity, that's kind of what we need to start planning for ahead of time," he said.

MoDOT applied for a $175.8 million grant, and if approved, it will keep the current bridge open while building a new one. A spokesman from the department said it should know by the end of the year whether the grant is approved.

Many residents said they hope the grant is approved so MoDOT can build something new rather than making another temporary repair.

"This is just a Band-Aid at this point, so where are we going to be at in 10 years whenever this repair starts to fail and we're right back in the same situation?" Scott said.

"Personally, I'd be more in favor of a replacement than just more of this temporary fix. But whatever happens, it needs to happen," Lemberger said.

MoDOT will hold two more informational meetings: July 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia and July 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Boonville High School.