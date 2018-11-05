Pursuit by Miller County deputies ends in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A northeast Missouri man was hospitalized early Monday after he crashed his truck while running from Miller County deputies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Travis K. Hettinger, 31, suffered moderate injuries when he lost control of his truck, went off the road and hit concrete blocks at about 2 a.m. in Eugene, Missouri, as deputies pursued him. The report did not say what prompted the pursuit. ABC 17 News has contacted the Miller County Sheriff's Office for more details.

Hettinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, the patrol reported.