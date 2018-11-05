SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Pursuit by Miller County deputies ends in crash

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 10:52 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 10:52 AM CST

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A northeast Missouri man was hospitalized early Monday after he crashed his truck while running from Miller County deputies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Travis K. Hettinger, 31, suffered moderate injuries when he lost control of his truck, went off the road and hit concrete blocks at about 2 a.m. in Eugene, Missouri, as deputies pursued him. The report did not say what prompted the pursuit. ABC 17 News has contacted the Miller County Sheriff's Office for more details.

Hettinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, the patrol reported.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday Nov 5 Evening Weather Video

    Monday Nov 5 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos