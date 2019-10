BRUNSWICK, Mo. - A rail bridge in Brunswick was taken out by floodwaters on Tuesday, causing service to stop between Moberly and Kansas City.

More local flood damage. NFS rail bridge over grand river at Brunswick, MO pic.twitter.com/3qVUmSXyBf — Adam Casner (@Casnerfarms) October 2, 2019

The Grand River Bridge, which is a Norfolk Southern Railway bridge, was taken out due to heavy debris hitting the bridge after flooding, according to an alert from the rail company.

Norfolk Southern had crews working on repairs on Wednesday.

The company said an update would come sometime Wednesday afternoon.