Rangers regularly patrol Stephens Lake Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Reports of a suspicious man at Stephens Lake Park over the weekend have sparked increased police patrols, but city park rangers also conduct regular patrols as part of their jobs.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said the department has two park rangers who work a combined 80 hours per week patrolling all parks in Columbia.

"Historically, Columbia's parks, especially busy ones like Stephens Lake Park, are some of the safest locations in the City," Griggs said Tuesday in an email to ABC 17 News.

But he said if rangers see something out of the ordinary, they are trained to contact the police.

On Monday, the Columbia Police Department said it would start increasing patrols after an incident at Stephens Lake Park. Police said several people reported a man who approached and talked to children, making parents and children uncomfortable.

"He was kneeled down, talking to a little boy and showing him a ... T-shirt," said a woman who was at Stephens Lake at the time of the incident.

The woman asked ABC 17 News not to share her name, in order to keep she and her family safe.

She said the man was trying to speak with several kids, even going car-to-car to talk to people.

"I took a couple pictures of him and then I called and made a police report," she said.

She also posted on her Facebook page, warning other parents. The woman said she thinks people should "be aware of their surroundings."

"Watch out for your kids and other kids around you," she said.

Though ABC 17 News has received pictures from viewers, police have not released the name of the man involved in the incident. Officers have not said if anyone was arrested.