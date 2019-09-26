Read the full Ukraine whistleblower complaint

Copyright 2019 CNN President Trump says he wants "full transparency" on whistleblower information.

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump's communication with Ukrainian officials about political opponent Joe Biden ahead of testimony by the acting director of national intelligence.

The release came a day after lawmakers received the complaint that has spurred a formal impeachment inquiry started by House Democrats.

Read the complaint and the Intelligence Community Inspector General's letter about the complaint by clicking the links below.

Whistleblower complaint regarding Trump communication with Ukraine