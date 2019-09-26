SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Read the full Ukraine whistleblower complaint

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 09:48 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:48 AM CDT

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump's communication with Ukrainian officials about political opponent Joe Biden ahead of testimony by the acting director of national intelligence.

The release came a day after lawmakers received the complaint that has spurred a formal impeachment inquiry started by House Democrats.

Read the complaint and the Intelligence Community Inspector General's letter about the complaint by clicking the links below.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

Recommended Stories

Top Videos