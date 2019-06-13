Recycling collection in Columbia delayed second day for some customers

Courtesy: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The pickup of some recycling items in Columbia was delayed a second day on Thursday.

According to the solid waste department, equipment issues and a shortage of workers prevented its crews from collecting fiber items.

Solid Waste was not able to collect all fiber items set out for residential recycling today due to equipment failure & staffing shortage. Crews plan to collect missed items on Friday. Please leave items at the curb. We appreciate your patience & apologize for the inconvenience. — City of Columbia, MO (@ CoMoGov ) June 13, 2019

Customers are asked to leave their uncollected items at the curb for pickup on Friday.

The city also delayed recycling collection for some customers on Wednesday following similar issues with staffing and its equipment.