SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Recycling collection in Columbia delayed second day for some customers

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 05:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:15 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The pickup of some recycling items in Columbia was delayed a second day on Thursday. 

According to the solid waste department, equipment issues and a shortage of workers prevented its crews from collecting fiber items. 

Customers are asked to leave their uncollected items at the curb for pickup on Friday. 

The city also delayed recycling collection for some customers on Wednesday following similar issues with staffing and its equipment. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday June 13 2019 Evening Weather video

    Thursday June 13 2019 Evening Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos