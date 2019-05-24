Red Cross shelters open in Jefferson City & Eldon

Red Cross shelters in MidMissouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Red Cross has opened three shelters after a tornado destroyed homes in Jefferson City and Eldon, Missouri.

About 74 people registered to spend the night at a shelter at Thomas Jefferson Middle School Thursday evening in Jefferson City.

More than 100 people visited shelters in Eldon on Thursday at Upper Middle School and Eldon Community Center.

The Executive Director of the Red Cross, Abigail Anderson, said the organization is seeking volunteers who can commit a full week of service to relief efforts. She said the United Way is a good option for people who want to help but don't have as much time to commit.

She said the Red Cross is considering opening a fourth shelter in Wooldridge as many people had to evacuate from flooded homes.

Visit redcross.org/volunteer or unitedwaycemo.org/volunteer if you're interested in volunteering. You can make monetary donations through the organization's website as well.