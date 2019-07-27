Remains found in Columbia identified

Previous coverage Columbia police investigate after skeletal remains found

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police have identified the skeletal remains found Thursday near I-70 Drive S.W.

The remains belong to Glen Lester O'Neal, 39, of Columbia, police said in a news release Friday. Hikers reported finding bones that were possibly human at about 5 p.m. near I-70 Drive S.W. and Silvey Street, the Columbia Police Department said. Officers then found the remains, which had been severely decomposed.

Next of kin has been notified, but the cause of death has not been determined, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police said no other information would be immediately released.