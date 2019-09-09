Report: Electrical malfunction may have caused Columbia house fire

The cause of an August house fire remains undetermined, but an electrical malfunction cannot be ruled out, according to a report by the Columbia Fire Department.

The home caught fire in the 900 block of Garth Avenue on Aug. 17.

According to the report, which ABC 17 News obtained through an open records request, firefighters believe the fire started in the southwest corner of the basement. Firefighters saw electrical wires throughout the top of a dresser and an outlet with two items, including a lamp, plugged into it. The report says the cord to the lamp was burned.

Firefighters talked to the homeowner, who said she was not home at the time of the fire. According to the report, she told firefighters that the last time she was in the basement was the week prior. She said that she was having some foundation work done on the home and that several lamps were plugged in to help light the basement.

The report said that the fire is ruled undetermined, but investigators cannot rule out an electrical malfunction in the area where the fire started.