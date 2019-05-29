Report: MU harassment could have been racially motivated

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A report of harassment near the University of Missouri campus earlier this month could have been racially motivated, according to the incident report.

Officers were originally called to the Taco Bell on Providence Road on May 2. Law enforcement made contact with two MU students who said three white men were staring at them.

The victim said when she passed the men, one of them said, "Get off campus, no one wants you here," according to the report. The victim told police she thought the man made the statement because she was black, the report said.

Police have identified one 21-year-old suspect in the investigation.

ABC 17 News has reached back out to the University of Missouri Police Department to see if the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.