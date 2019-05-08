Report released in Ken Burton DWI arrest

Incident report outlines new details in Burton case

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department has released an incident report on the DWI arrest of former police chief Ken Burton.

Burton was arrested on suspicion of DWI last Thursday near Broadway and McBaine Avenue. The Police Department said last week that a DWI enforcement officer had probable cause to stop Burton's Jeep after he violated stop and yield signs.

After the officer stopped Burton he was issued a summons and released.

ABC 17 News requested the incident report for the arrest. The report shows evidence in the case includes body camera footage, dashboard camera footage and some type alcohol breath test document. ABC 17 News requested the camera footage but CPD denied the request, saying the records are closed as the case continues.

The report also indicates Burton was alone when he was pulled over.

Bill Tackett, an attorney, said the new information is still not enough for a prosecutor to form an opinion on the case.

"It doesn't give the narrative. And without the narrative there's no legal opinion that can be tied to this," he said.

Burton resigned in December after being placed on leave that month. The resignation followed media reports about Burton's behavior, including an ABC 17 News report about his Twitter use.