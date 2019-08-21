Centralia residents introduced to resurrected Neighborhood Watch

CENTRALIA, Mo. - The Centralia Police Department reimplemented the Neighborhood Watch Program. The department held its first meeting about the program Tuesday to tell residents what it is and how they can help.

Officers said residents' participation can help prevent or even solve crimes.

Officer Logan Feger helped restart the program in Centralia. He said one of the most important things to get across to people is that they can report anything suspicious.

"If you see something suspicious, say something. Our motto is: See something, you say something," Feger said.

The police department split the city into seven sections to encourage people to get to know their neighbors. He said neighbors can walk their community together as a "citizen patrol" and keep an eye on each other's properties.

He said people can help prevent crime by securing their homes and other properties.

"If we can make it harder for criminals to get into houses or steal your vehicles, let's do that, because a criminal's not going to waste time. They're going to move on to somebody that's an easier target," he said.

The department is also making a list of people who have cameras on their properties. Feger said officers can refer to the list to see if there are cameras in the area where crime occurs.

He also said the department hopes to start a chain reaction in other local communities.

"We're trying to prevent any further crime from happening, but if other cities can see that it's working effective, then why not try it in their city?" Feger said.