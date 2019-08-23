Resources available for MU students after student death

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri is offering grief counseling after 18-year-old Erik Severson was found unresponsive in his dorm room. Severson was a freshman at the university.

The university sent an email to students to tell them grief counselors are available for anyone who may need to talk.

Jason Jacob lives in Discovery Hall, which is the dorm connected and directly next to Excellence Hall where Severson died. He saw the police Wednesday. Jacob said the university's response shows that staff is thinking about the students.

"Obviously, it means that the college cares about our mental health and wants us to do well," he said.

He also said communication is important in situations like this one.

"Of course, if something's going on, you have to talk about it."

Sami Spain also lives in Discovery. She said Severson's death has had an impact on morale on campus and has been on the minds of students.

"There has been a lot of students talking about it and just how sad it is. Because like I said we are all here for a fresh start, and it was literally only day three of college," she said.

She said his death is tragedy, especially so soon after the start of school.

"When I heard about it, it was pretty sad. Like, I didn't know the kid, but just to know that, like, this is a fresh start for everyone and to know that he's not going to get that opportunity anymore is really sad," Spain said.

Spain, a freshman, said the counseling the university is making available is especially important for students adjusting to being away from home.

"Especially since we're at college, we're away from our families, and I feel like it's very easy when bad stuff happens, you know, just to go to your family and, you know, talk to them. But since they're not here in the present, having those resources on campus is super nice."

The university said the grief counselors will be available in the weeks and months to come.

Students who want to utilize the resources should contact the counseling center directly at 573-882-6601.