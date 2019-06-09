SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Responders treat man after fall at Pinnacles

Man fell 10 feet, minor injuries

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:29 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man was treated for minor injuries after he fell at Pinnacles Park shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

An official with the Boone County Fire Protection District said the man fell 10 feet.  

The man was with two other people at the time, according to Boone County Fire Lt. Kyle McAllister, which he said is always a smart thing to do.

"Always bring a buddy or someone with you if you plan on hiking or climbing ou there or at any of the other parks," McAllister said.

