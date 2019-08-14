Restaurant cleaning up after possible break-in

Columbia restaurant break ins

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The owners of McLanks Family Restaurant and Catering were cleaning up Wednesday morning after a possible overnight break-in.

A Columbia Police Department spokesman said CPD received a call at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday regarding vandalism at McLanks.

"I guess some guy came and threw a couple rocks through the window and tried to break in but didn't really get in," said Jeffrey McWilliams, the son of the owner. "Nothing was taken, thank goodness."

"We really haven't had any troubles over here before," McWilliams said. "Business has been great but when something like this happens, it just is another set back."

An employee at Loon Sheng, a restaurant on Paris Road, said their restaurant also broken into in July.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Stay with ABC 17 News for more information on this developing story.