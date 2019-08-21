Retired Columbia official takes interim position in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mo. - Tony St. Romaine, who retired in 2016 from the deputy city manager position in Columbia, has been hired as the interim city administrator in Ashland.

The city of Ashland said in a news release Wednesday that Ashland's board of alderman appointed St. Romaine to be the part-time city administrator -- a position that has been held by Mayor Gene Rhorer and Police Chief Lyn Woolford.

St. Romaine retired after 32 years with the city but helped work on the creation of a tax increment financing district to fund the expansion of the Broadway Hotel after his retirement.

St. Romaine is expected to work about 15 to 20 hours per week through October, then 20 to 30 hours per week beginning in November, and will be paid $40 per hour, according to his contract. City Clerk Darla Sapp said the search for a full-time, permanent administrator continues.

St. Romaine will not receive benefits but will be reimbursed for work-related expenses.