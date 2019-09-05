River City Habitat for Humanity awards family a home

Jefferson City family finds permanent home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - River City Habitat for Humanity awarded the Walker family a home on East Ashley Street on Wednesday evening.

The Walker family's previous home, located on Jackson Street, was destroyed by the tornado that ripped through Jefferson City in May.

"I'm overwhelmingly grateful," Natile Walker said. "Jeff City really showed up and showed out for my family, and I hope for other families, as well."

The program allows a family to purchase a home on a 25-year mortgage at zero percent interest, said Susan Cook-Williams, the executive director of River City Habitat for Humanity.

"We knew we had to act fast because we had a lot of tornado survivor families that were homeless," Cook-Williams said.

The organization is partnering with four downtown churches to begin repairing a home at 809 Jackson St.

"We actually purchased that home for a very good price," she said. "It was damaged by the tornado and the inside had been gutted."

The goal is to get the home fixed for another family impacted by the tornado to move into, she said. River City Habitat for Humanity has also received two additional lots as donations.

Cook-Williams said the largest nail manufacturer in the nation has donated 1,000,000 nails to help with recovery efforts.

To volunteer or make a donation,visit River City Habitat for Humanity's website.