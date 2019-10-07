Road closure at Dix Road Bridge overpass on Route 50

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the Dix Road overpass in Jefferson City Tuesday at 12 a.m for improvements.

MoDOT said the overpass could be closed for up to 15 days.

"As you plan your commute, add little extra time and have patience," MoDOT spokesman Adam Pulley said.

According to a press release, crews will work both day and night on the bridge surface, decks, signals and sidewalks on the overpass.

"Ramps on both sides of the overpass will remain open during the work," Pulley said.

MoDOT suggests drivers find alternative routes like Route 179 or the Bolivar Street overpass to Missouri Boulevard.

MoDOT said the work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. However, it's weather permitting.