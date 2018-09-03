Road projects and closures resume after holiday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Dozens of projects along Missouri roads will start back up after Labor Day weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

General maintenance, such as mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair will continue across the state. Drivers should "travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road," MoDOT said in a news release.

In Boone County, the Sorrels Overpass over I-70 will be closed from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for bridge maintenance.

Route BB over I-70 is closed over I-70, and will continue to be worked on with an expected completion date in October. Traffic from BB is detoured using Routes 179, J and O, according to MoDOT. Entrance and exit ramps will stay open, but may close closer to the project's completion.

Route 40 between routes UU and 5 will have one lane closed until October for resurfacing and shoulder improvements.

On Wednesday, the bridge on Route F over Perche Creek will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m for maintenance.

In Cole County, one lane of each direction of Route 54, between Broadway Street and Stadium Boulevard, will be closed for several repairs. Those include roadway resurfacing, pavement repair, guardrail replacement and more. The project is expected to be completed in November.

In Cooper County, culvert pipes will be replaced on Route 87 between Routes 5 and 187 starting Tuesday. As a result, Rt. 87 will be closed every day of repair from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the project is completed, which is planned for Thursday, Sept. 13.

The bridge on Route 87 over I-70 is already closed for replacement, and will remain that way until the project is expected to be complete in November. Steven Kole Court will be closed the week of Sept. 4 for work located south of I-70, and drivers will be detoured over a temporary bypass to Klinton Drive.

More information on the current and upcoming road projects is accessible on the website for MoDOT's central district.