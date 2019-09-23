Road rage incident involving gun leads to arrest

Road rage with gun leads to arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A road rage incident on I-70 lead to an arrest on Sunday night when authorities were notified that a driver flashed a gun, Columbia Police officials said.

Officials said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. near the Stadium Blvd. exit. The caller stated another vehicle was following them, brandished a firearm and continued to follow the caller to various parts of Columbia.

There were no reported shots fired.

The suspect was intersected by police on Providence Road with a handgun in his possession.

CPD officers proceed to arrest the man who is said to be in his thirties.

