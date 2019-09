MoDOT Tweets that road work will begin Monday on Katy Trail and Gans Creek bridges.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Road work is expected to start today on Route 63 in Boone and Callaway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is doing work on the Katy Trail Bridge and the Gans Creek Bridge between Jefferson City and Columbia. Officials at MoDOT say one lane of each bridge will be closed.

The work is part of a broader Route 63 bridge improvement project.

Crews expect to complete construction next month.