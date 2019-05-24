Roads closed due to flooding across mid-Missouri

Flooding concerns continue after Wednesday storms Missouri River in Jefferson City on Thursday. [ + - ] The Katy Trail at Rocheport on Thursday night. [ + - ] The Katy Trail at Rocheport on Thursday night. [ + - ] Highway 40 between Rocheport and Midway on Thursday. [ + - ] Highway 40 between Rocheport and Midway on Thursday. [ + - ]

Numerous roads remained covered with water after storms Wednesday night.

Officials with MoDOT said water was on the road at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and McCarty Street in Jefferson City around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

MoDOT also tweeted that the entrance to Heritage Highway from westbound Route 54 southwest of Jefferson City and Route 179 at Route Z were also closed due to flooding.

In Boone County, Highway 40 is closed between Midway and Rocheport. High water levels were also spotted along the Katy Trail in Rocheport.

According to MoDOT, Airport Road, Cedar City Drive Hibernia Road and State Route 94 in Callaway County were also flooded.

Statewide, 320 roads were closed due to flooding.