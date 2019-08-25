Roads closed in downtown Columbia for MidMO PrideFest

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The 14th annual Mid-Missouri PrideFest kicked off Saturday in downtown Columbia.

Officials say the event will feature activities, vendors and performances which will be in the Rose Music Hall in Columbia.

Parts of Orr Street and Park Avenue will be blocked off for the festival.

Officials say the festival is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is open and free to the public.

This is the 14th year for the MidMo PrideFest.

The event is put on by Mid-Missouri Pride in association with The Center Project.

