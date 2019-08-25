SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Roads closed in downtown Columbia for MidMO PrideFest

Parts of Orr St. and Park Ave. blocked for event

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The 14th annual Mid-Missouri PrideFest kicked off Saturday in downtown Columbia. 

Officials say the event will feature activities, vendors and performances which will be in the Rose Music Hall in Columbia.

Parts of Orr Street and Park Avenue will be blocked off for the festival.

Officials say the festival is expected to run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is open and free to the public.

This is the 14th year for the MidMo PrideFest.

The event is put on by Mid-Missouri Pride in association with The Center Project.

For more information, click here.


