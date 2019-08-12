Roads remain closed around church struck by lightning

Roads remain closed after lightning strikes Moberly Church

MOBERLY, Mo. - Roads around a church damaged Sunday by lightning remained closed Monday in Moberly.

Coates and Johnson streets were blocked off with caution tape around the Coates Street Presbyterian Church. The streets were closed after the church was struck by lightning on Sunday morning, officials say.

"They were getting ready to start service when the lightening hit and it could be heard all the way across town," said Aaron Decker a City of Moberly building inspector.

Anyone traveling on Johnson Street trying to cross Coates Street will have to turn around and find another route. There is visible damage to the top of the church and its windows but no injuries were reported.

"Yeah it was quite, unexpected," Shirley Mathes who lives in Moberly said. "But you never know when lightning is going to hit, it's a weather phenomenon."

Residents in the area said the flash from the lightning was very bright and the sound was very loud.

Decker said, "We decided on the way down that it was going to be best to court off Johnson and Coates in front of the church."

Check back later for more on this story.