Robing ceremony held for Boone County judges

Judge robing ceremony

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A robing ceremony was held at the Boone County courthouse Friday afternoon for two judges.

Judge Tracy Gonzalez, Division IX, will preside over Boone County criminal and civil cases.

Judge Stephanie Morrell, Division IX, will preside over Boone County's probate court and criminal cases.

Gonzalez was the first assistant prosecutor at the Boone County Prosecutor's Office before voters elected her into office.

Morrell also worked in the prosecutor's office as an assistant prosecutor.

ABC 17 News spoke to both judges after the ceremony.

"The people of Boone County are wonderful and I'm just so privileged to be able to serve them in this capacity," Gonzalez said.

Morrell told ABC 17 News she is honored to serve alongside judges she's been familiar with.



"I've worked in this courthouse for 12 years, so I have appeared in front of all of these judges and I have the utmost respect for them and it is an honor now to be a part of this group," Morrell said.