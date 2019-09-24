Rocheport Bridge survey planned for October

Rocheport bridge survey starts in October

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to start a bridge survey on the Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport next month as part of the bridge replacement project.

MoDOT was awarded an $81 million federal grant in July to help pay for the replacement of the bridge, which is expected to cost $240 million.

“The survey work is the first step of this exciting bridge replacement project. The consultant’s work will help provide a pathway for the future I-70 bridge,” Rocheport Bridge Project Director Brandi Baldwin said in a news release.

Crews will survey along the shoulder of the interstate between the Wooldridge/Overton exit and the Rocheport/Route BB exit beginning on Oct. 1. In the news release, MoDOT said the work will require various closures. The survey is expected to finish Oct. 4.

MoDOT said the survey will also require crews to close one westbound lane of I-70 across the bridge starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.

Once completed, the project will include a new six-lane bridge. Construction is expected to begin in 2021, and the new bridge is expected to open in 2022.