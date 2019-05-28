Rocheport flooding changes plans for cyclists, residents

High water in Rocheport

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - Water from the Missouri River and the Moniteau Creek continue to cause trouble for some in Rocheport.

Part of the Katy Trail, which goes through Rocheport, is closed because water is covering the path.

Residents put down sandbags all along the trail when the river was expected to rise. The water is touching sandbags on the closed portion of the trail, but the others remain dry.

Clarissa Brittain and Erica Campbell started biking on the Katy Trail in Clinton, Missouri, but were told in Boonville that the trail was flooded.

"We are flooded out. We can't go any farther," Brittain said.

They said despite the flooding they have still seen many cyclists on other parts of the trail.

"Actually we've seen a lot of people that gave us a heads up that it was going to be flooded here and that we couldn't travel any farther," Brittain said.

Other cyclists told them they could be rerouted to ride on the highway, but they didn't feel comfortable.

"When we drove this way we were like, 'No. I don't want to be on the highway',' Brittain said. "It's curvy and plus I don't want to be there with other cars."

Campbell said the flooding would not discourage them from coming back.

Brittain said next time they will be able to compare what it looked like.

"We're taking before shots and then, 'Hey, remember when we were here last year?'" she said.

Several residents have been affected as well. Tuesday, one man waded through water almost up to his knees to take his dog outside. He washed off next to his car with a bucket of water before leaving.

Others evacuated when the water showed signs of reaching their homes.

Flooding will continue this week -- the latest forecast shows the Missouri River at Jefferson City cresting at 32.1 feet on Friday, more than 2 feet higher than major flood stage.