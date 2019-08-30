Route K reopens in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened Route K in Callaway County on Friday after parts of it washed out during heavy rainfall earlier this week.

MoDOT said the washout happened Sunday night about 3 miles east of the Route D intersection. Officials had hoped to have the road reopened Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a crash that happened Monday morning near County Road 4057. In the crash, a car went into a washout in the road and a truck went in on top of the car a few minutes later, the patrol said.