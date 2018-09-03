Route Z near I70 back open after pavement and intersection work

Route Z reopened Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Route Z, north of Interstate 70 in Boone County, reopened Friday after being closed for construction in anticipation of American Outdoor Brands opening its doors.

The road was closed for intersection and pavement permit work, and a new turn lane into Enterprise Drive will open around Sept. 7.

American Outdoor Brands is constructing a new distribution center that is expected to be completed in the fall. It will be operational later this year or early 2019.

ABC 17 News has previously reported that road improvements to Route Z were necessary if the new distribution center were to be built right there.

Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Mike Schupp told ABC 17 News in April 2017 that Route Z had some sight problems, and there were hills that made it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.

The first phase of the AOB project is to build a 500,000-sqaure-foot warehouse that would employ about 89 new hires. The second phase would involve adding to the warehouse and employing up to 325 employees.



