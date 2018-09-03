Runners endure heat and humidity for Labor Day marathon

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The weather started out with cloud cover for the 59th annual Heart of America Marathon, which started at 6 a.m. in Columbia on Labor Day. However, as the day progressed, the sun came out, and temperatures rose.

"A lot of people had to stop and go slow," said race Director Kathy Lee.

Participants could access water, ice and Gatorade at aid stations placed every two miles. Pickle juice was also available to help runners stay hydrated.

Medical personnel were on hand for runners needing attention, and some runners did seek medical services after becoming overheated, according to Lee. However, none of the medical incidents were serious.

The marathon route took runners throughout Columbia. Running courses included the MU Fitness Trail, Grindstone Nature Area and MKT.

In past years, the Labor Day race had cooler temperatures. In the 1960s and 1970s, temperatures during the race averaged around 70 degrees.

This year, temperatures ranged into the upper 80s toward the end of the race.

This Labor Day was Andy Emerson's 15th year in a row running the Heart of America Marathon.

"I started a streak, and I just couldn't stop," he said.

Emerson said he purposely trains in the afternoons when temperatures are at a peak to prepare for the race.